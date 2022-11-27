Arlington County Board makes commission appointments

Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:

Nancy Anderson was reappointed to the Civil Service Commission. Frederick Gibbs was appointed to the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission. Xenia Ruiz was reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women.

Lucy Bowen and Gabrielle Wingate were appointed to the Commission for the Arts. Charles McCullough was appointed to the Community Oversight Board. Jennifer DeRosa was reappointed to the Disability Advisory Commission.

Praveendharan Meyyan was appointed to the Economic Development Commission.

Claire Noakes was reappointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission. Anne Lindsey Crawford was reappointed to the Industrial Development Authority. Wells Harrell, Janet Kopenhaver and Steve Young were reappointed to the Joint Facilities Advisory Commission.

Shruti Kuppa and Sarah Baryluk were reappointed to the Park and Recreation Commission. Stephanie Brown and Kristen Reilly were appointed to the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families. George Thompson was reappointed to the Sports Commission. Sohail Husain was appointed to the Transportation Commission.