Arlington constitutional offers say they won’t seek new terms

Two of Arlington’s five constitutional-office incumbents will try to make 2023 a pass-the-torch year, turning over their offices to anointed successors.

Sheriff Beth Arthur confirmed what had been telegraphed earlier and Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy put speculation to rest, as each used the Dec. 7 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting to announce they would not seek new terms in office next year.

“This has not been an easy decision, but [it is] the right decision,” said Arthur, who has served as sheriff for 22 years since succeeding Thomas Faust, who departed to run a national law-enforcement advocacy organization. At the time, Arthur was a top administrator in the Sheriff’s Office, where she had worked for Faust and his predecessor, Sheriff Jim Gondles.

Arthur became the first woman to hold an office of sheriff in Virginia; it is a post that in the Old Dominion dates back more than 350 years. Today, there are nine female sheriffs statewide.

“It’s been an honor to be a small part of history,” Arthur said, while also praising her staff for doing “yeoman’s work, every hour of every day.”

Paul Ferguson, clerk of the Circuit Court, said Arthur was an innovator who was beloved by her staff.

“She is not just admired in the Arlington courthouse for the job she does, but statewide,” he said.

Arthur has opted to retire in early January; under state law, the post will fall to her chief deputy, Jose Quiroz, who used the same Dec. 7 ACDC meeting to announce his bid for the job.

“I will run a progressive jail. I will invest in our staff. I will treat everyone with respect. I will work with our youth to give them the same support I had,” he told the Democratic assemblage.

Quiroz has worked in the Sheriff’s Office for 21 years, essentially the entirety of Arthur’s career as sheriff, following service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Quiroz is “the right person,” Arthur said. “I’m excited to help him.”

Whether Quiroz will face opponents in either the Democratic primary or the general election remains to be seen, but having the advantage of a being an incumbent (starting in January) can’t hurt his chances at the ballot box.

At the same meeting, Morroy confirmed what had been expected: After 20 years, she would not be seeking a sixth term in office.

“I’ve had a great run,” Morroy said. “It has been an honor.”

Morroy was working in the office of Treasurer Frank O’Leary when she first sought the commissioner of revenue post, and scored something of an upset by defeating Margo Horner (then the No. 2 to incumbent Commissioner Geraldine Whiting) for the Democratic nomination. Defeating Republican Tim Russo in the 2003 general election, Morroy has not faced a serious challenge since.

(Horner currently serves as chair of the 8th District Democratic Committee.)

Saying she had run a high-tech, customer-focused office, Morroy praised her “committed, motivated” staff, adding that “it’s time for me to hand over management of the office.”

But in choosing someone she wishes to see as her successor, Morroy went outside the office. She has endorsed Kim Klingler, who since 2019 has served as executive director of the Columbia Pike Partnership (formerly Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization).

Klingler long has been active in the Arlington civic scene, and is “the ideal candidate, ready to take on the position,” Morroy said.

“I am incredibly excited,” Klingler told the Democratic Committee, laying out a number of areas where she planned to “build off the foundation that already exists.”

Among them: Providing the public a greater understanding of what the office does and making it easier for businesses to do business in the county.

“Connectivity and collaboration” will serve as the bywords for Klingler, who in 2017 ran in the Democratic caucus for County Board. She finished second in the four-way race to Erik Gutshall, who went on to succeed Jay Fisette in the seat but whose tenure was cut short by cancer in 2020.

While Arthur plans to leave office in January (her immediate plans in retirement are to do “nothing, nothing, nothing,” she joked), Morroy expects to remain in office until her term ends at the end of 2023. After that, she plans to remain in the local area.

“Arlington is home and will remain home,” she said.

For those keeping score, two of the county’s five constitutional officers (Morroy and Arthur) have announced their retirements and two others (Treasurer Carla de la Pava and Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti) have announced re-election bids.

That leaves just Ferguson – who has perhaps the most enviable job in local politics, as his office only comes before the voters once every eight years – to announce whether he’ll be retiring or seeking a new term in 2023. Odds favor the latter.