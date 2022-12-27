Arlington Chamber sets 2023 calendar of signature events

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 schedule of signature events, which “provide attendees with unparalleled access to a crowd of decision-makers from the business community, as well as elected and appointed officials.”

“Whether you’re seeking visibility for your company through sponsorship, connections through networking, or you simply want to enjoy the company of fellow business leaders, signature events can help you achieve your business goals,” Chamber officials said.

On the schedule for 2023:

• The business organization’s 99th annual Arlington Business Gala will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City.

• The 17th annual Hospitality Awards will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Reagan National Airport.

• The third annual AWE Women in Business Summit will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 8:30 to 3 p.m. at Northeastern University’s Arlington campus.

• The annual Legislative Breakfast will be held on Tuesday, March 21 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Army Navy Country Club.

• Arlington Chamber Volunteer Day will be held on Friday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at locations across the community.

• The Best Business Awards are slated for Tuesday, May 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Army Navy Council Club.

• The State of the County and Public-Safety Awards will be presented in a breakfast format during a date and location to be determined.

• The Northern Virginia Elected Leaders Summit will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 8 to 10 a.m.

• The Chamber’s 99th Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, Dec. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.