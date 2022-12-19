Arlington Chamber preps leadership team for 2023

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce looked back on the year (almost) gone by while also looking ahead to 2023 at its 98th annual meeting, held Dec. 9 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel.

At the event, the leadership team for 2023 was announced, with Tina Leone of the Ballston Business Improvement District succeeding Beth Borowski of CNA as chair of the business organization.

David Kinney of Clarendon LLC was announced as chair-elect, and likely will rotate in to lead the organization in 2024.

Also in leadership roles for 2023 will be Jim Wilmont, treasurer; R. Doug Taylor, assistant treasurer; and vice chairs Scott Reamy (communications), Betsy Frantz (community engagement), Andrea Fava (member affairs), Bismah Ahmed (business advocacy) and Steve Cooper (membership development). Past chair Todd Ihrig and Chamber president Kate Bates will complete the leadership team.

Sponsored

“We are proud to celebrate the end of a productive year,” Bates said at the luncheon, acknowledging that 2022 “has been a year of change.”

“The Arlington community has continued to evolve,” she said.

Also at the Dec. 9 meeting, Arlington Law Group received the 2022 Chair’s Award; Rick Reinsch of Digital Recollections was presented with the President’s Award; and the Education and Workforce Development Committee garnered the Committee of the Year Award.

The keynote speaker at the event was Randy Clarke, who recently became general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Organization.

Rick Reinsch of Digital Recollections receives the President’s Award from Arlington Chamber CEO Kate Bates as 2022 Chamber chair Beth Borowski looks on. (Alex Sakes Photography)