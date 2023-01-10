Arlington Chamber ‘Hospitality Awards’ make return for 2023

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its annual Hospitality Awards, which are back for the first time since the pandemic.

“We are excited to bring back this wonderful event that honors the front-line workers in the hospitality industry – from restaurants and tourist attractions to transportation companies and hotels – who help make Arlington a wonderful place to live, work and visit,” Chamber officials said.

The awards program, to be held on Feb. 14 at 8 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Reagan National Airport, will feature presentation of Hospitality Superstar and Bob Klein Legendary Service Awards.

For additional information and tickets, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.