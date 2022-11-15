Arlington Chamber details 2023 award recipients

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced recipients of its 2022 accolades, to be presented Dec. 9 at the business organization’s 98th annual meeting.

Arlington Law Group will be presented with the 2022 Chair’s Award, while Rich Reinsch of Digital Recollections will receive the 2022 President’s Award and the Education & Workforce Development Committee will receive the 2022 Committee of the Year Award.

The annual luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel. New Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority general manager Randy Clarke will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets are $95. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.