31.6 F
Tysons
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonArlington Chamber details 2023 award recipients
ArlingtonBusinessNews
Updated:

Arlington Chamber details 2023 award recipients

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
several silver and gold trophies on wooden surface
Photo by Ariel on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced recipients of its 2022 accolades, to be presented Dec. 9 at the business organization’s 98th annual meeting.

Arlington Law Group will be presented with the 2022 Chair’s Award, while Rich Reinsch of Digital Recollections will receive the 2022 President’s Award and the Education & Workforce Development Committee will receive the 2022 Committee of the Year Award.

The annual luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel. New Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority general manager Randy Clarke will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets are $95. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.

Previous article
Single-vehicle crash kills man in Great Falls
Next article
Editor’s Notebook: Back when Billy brewed controversy
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Marymount engineering professor lauded at state level

Dr. Eric Bubar, the founding associate professor of engineering at Marymount University who is well-known for using his scientific...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.