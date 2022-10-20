Arlington Career Center cost estimate rises even higher

As Arlington voters are being asked to fund the largest capital project in the county school system’s history, the estimated price tag has risen once again.

The new projected cost for the Arlington Career Center project – $182.4 million, announced Oct. 13 – is up from the $174.2 million projected in the spring.

And that might not be the end of the line when it comes to increases.

“Will it go up further? None of us know. Anything could happen,” acknowledged Jeffrey Chambers, the school system’s director of design and construction, outlining the new cost estimates for School Board members.

The presentation came just weeks before School Board members are slated to support either the pricier staff proposal or a more restrained option that would keep the budget within the $172.2 million that school officials expect to have available.

School officials plan to build the new Arlington Career Center on the South Walter Reed Drive part of the existing campus, where Arlington Community High School, a playground and sports fields now are located. The 261,000-square-foot building would be augmented by a four-level, above-ground parking structure located at the intersection of 9th Street South and South Highland Street.

The staff proposal would accommodate 1,550 students in the new building, compared to 1,300 in the lower-cost alternative. And the school system’s top staffer rallied behind the higher-cost option.

“I support that recommendation,” said Superintendent Francisco Durán, attempting to position the new Career Center as not a stand-alone project, but one that will benefit the entire student body by providing extra classes for students in the county’s traditional high schools.

“It’s not just for one school,” he said of the funding request. “It’s for our school division, to provide high-quality instruction to all our students.”

It seems likely the costlier option will be ratified by the School Board, despite the budget gap and despite community criticisms that the escalating cost of the project is impacting the ability to fund other capital needs.

Only two School Board members – Mary Kadera and Reid Goldstein – have raised significant budget concerns over the long gestation period of the project, but even if both voted for the lower-cost option, they’d still need to find a decisive third vote.

Arlington voters on Nov. 8 are being asked to fund a $165 million school bond, one of six referendums totaling about $510 million on the ballot. The vast majority of the school bond ($135 million) is directed toward the Career Center project.

Were voters to reject the bond, the project would be dead for the time being. Both the Arlington County Republican Committee and Arlington Green Party have recommended voters reject the school bond, while county Democrats have recommended approval.

The last time Arlingtonians rejected any local bond, Jimmy Carter was in the White House, and school bonds usually score some of the highest margins of support

Like construction projects everywhere, a combination of supply-chain issues, workforce shortages and now spiking inflation has caused a major escalation in prices, and except for downsizing, there’s not much Arlington officials can do to combat it.

Assuming voters approve the school bond, the project will move forward at a pace that will lead to sending the construction contract out to bid in late 2023. Where the economic situation will be at that point is anybody’s guess.

“No one has a crystal ball,” School Board member Barbara Kanninen said. All local officials can do is go with the best information they have, she said.

Even if the overall cost doesn’t escalate further, county taxpayers could be on the hook for even more spending, as the rate of borrowing has spiked from historically low rates and may still be elevated when the time comes to issue bonds to pay for the project.

While Arlington’s AAA bond rates allow the government to borrow at effectively the lowest possible rates, they do not shield it from an overall general upward drift in the cost of borrowing.

To hold onto those AAA bond ratings, the Arlington government has a policy of keeping overall debt service to less than 10 percent of the total county budget, currently about $1.5 billion. With a half-billion-dollars’ worth of bonds on the Nov. 8 ballot and likely to be approved, the county will be flying ever so close to that 10-percent ceiling in coming years, and with higher interest rates would likely exceed it unless revenue from property taxes and other taxes keeps rising to meet it.

Even as other Northern Virginia jurisdictions were cutting property-tax rates earlier this year to blunt the impact of higher home assessments on residents, Arlington’s County Board members didn’t join them. There were several reasons publicly given to the community in explanation, but the unsaid reason appeared to be that the tax revenue has to be kept high enough to maintain total debt-service costs below that 10-percent threshold.