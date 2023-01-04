Arlington board to tighten speaking time for big hearings

Arlington County Board members have approved a modification to public-hearing rules that would impact, and perhaps streamline, meetings when lots of lots of people want to have their say.

The proposal, embedded in the board’s 2023 meeting procedures slated for adoption at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting, would cut the time available to speakers when a large line of speakers – in person and/or “virtually” – has developed.

Currently, individuals speaking on public-hearing items can testify for either two or three minutes. (To incentive brevity, all two-minute speakers get to have their say before the three-minute speakers begin.) Those representing organizations or homeowners’ associations can speak for up to five minutes.

Under the proposed changes, if there are more than 75 speakers in the queue for an item, individuals would be limited to two minutes and those representing groups to three minutes.

Sponsored

Currently, the board chair has the power to make adjustments to speaking times (on a blanket, not individual, basis) when there are a large number of speakers. Putting the new rule into place is designed to “provide speakers with some predictability for when limitations could be placed,” said Kendra Jacobs, clerk to the County Board.

Public-hearing items that attract scores of speakers are rare but not unknown in Arlington. The upcoming battle-royale on Missing Middle zoning changes could be one to bring out combatants by the dozens.

Also slated to change for 2023: Henceforth, when speakers provide electronic or paper presentations, the time it takes to display or hand out those presentations will come out of the speakers’ time.