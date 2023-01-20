Arlington board to OK $900,000 for signalization project

Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 are expected to approve a contract worth just over $900,000 to provide improved signalization and streetscape upgrades at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and North Sycamore Street.

The project is part of an ongoing infrastructure-upgrade effort targeting traffic signals in the county. It also will include improved sidewalks and curb ramps, along with high-visibility crosswalks.

Ardent Co. LLC submitted the lowest bid among four bidders at $788,700, which was accepted. An additional 15 percent ($118,305) was added as a contingency.

Funding will come from local and state sources.