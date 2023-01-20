47.9 F
Updated:

Arlington board to OK $900,000 for signalization project

Scott McCaffrey
By Scott McCaffrey
black traffic light turned on during night time
Photo by Tsvetoslav Hristov on Unsplash

Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 are expected to approve a contract worth just over $900,000 to provide improved signalization and streetscape upgrades at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and North Sycamore Street.

The project is part of an ongoing infrastructure-upgrade effort targeting traffic signals in the county. It also will include improved sidewalks and curb ramps, along with high-visibility crosswalks.

Ardent Co. LLC submitted the lowest bid among four bidders at $788,700, which was accepted. An additional 15 percent ($118,305) was added as a contingency.

Funding will come from local and state sources.

