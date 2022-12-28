Arlington board OK’s demolition of warehouse near Jennie Dean Park

Arlington County Board members on Dec. 17 approved a contract award of just under $250,000 (plus a whopping but likely justifiable 40% contingency) for demolition of warehouse space it acquired last year in the Four Mile Run area.

Located on an 18,800-square-foot parcel adjacent to Jennie Dean Park, the Arlington Food Assistance Center and Arlington government’s cultural-affairs headquarters, the warehouse has deteriorated to a point where renovating it was unfeasible, county officials said. It is expected to be razed by summertime.

What happens to the parcel long-term remains an open question. In 2021, county officials said that, after the circa-1953 warehouse was leveled, it could become a site for outdoor performances as long-term options were explored.

The low bid among the seven firms that sought the contract came in at $248,391, but county officials have incorporated an additional amount of nearly $100,000 to cover contingencies due to unforeseen conditions likely to be encountered during the demolition process.