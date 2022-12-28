44.4 F
Tysons
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonArlington board OK's demolition of warehouse near Jennie Dean Park
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Arlington board OK’s demolition of warehouse near Jennie Dean Park

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
yellow and black excavator on brown brick wall during daytime
Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Arlington County Board members on Dec. 17 approved a contract award of just under $250,000 (plus a whopping but likely justifiable 40% contingency) for demolition of warehouse space it acquired last year in the Four Mile Run area.

Located on an 18,800-square-foot parcel adjacent to Jennie Dean Park, the Arlington Food Assistance Center and Arlington government’s cultural-affairs headquarters, the warehouse has deteriorated to a point where renovating it was unfeasible, county officials said. It is expected to be razed by summertime.

What happens to the parcel long-term remains an open question. In 2021, county officials said that, after the circa-1953 warehouse was leveled, it could become a site for outdoor performances as long-term options were explored.

The low bid among the seven firms that sought the contract came in at $248,391, but county officials have incorporated an additional amount of nearly $100,000 to cover contingencies due to unforeseen conditions likely to be encountered during the demolition process.

Previous article
Arlington resident joins Towson football staff
Next article
Homes hard to find in areas of Fairfax this time of year
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonDave Facinoli -

Commentary: Shot clocks can lead to more foul shots

There's a difference between boys high-school basketball games, and sometimes girls, with and without 30-second shot clocks. Games with clocks...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.