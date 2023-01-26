Arlington board moves Missing Middle forward another step

36.7 F
Critics howled and proponents cheered, but in the end, nobody was really the least bit surprised.

Arlington County Board members on Jan. 25 formally set March public hearing to implement Missing Middle zoning/planning changes that would significantly alter — in ways not perhaps fully fleshed out — single-family neighborhoods in Arlington.

Board members took off the table some of the more extreme elements of the proposal, such as allowing eight properties on a single-family lot, but moved forward with the bulk of the staff recommendation.

The vote came after nearly 200 people spoke on the proposal during testimony on Jan. 21 and 23.

The battle will be rejoined in March, although it appears the all-Democratic board is unwavering in its commitment to approve the proposal in some form.

