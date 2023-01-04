Arlington board eschews appointing tie-breaker for 2023

62.3 F
It’s one of the more arcane moments at the Arlington County Board’s annual organization, but again in 2023 it was lacking in drama.

Board members on Jan. 3 voted, as board members for decades have been wont to do, that they wouldn’t appoint a member of the community to serve as a tie-breaker on the off chance any votes end in a 2-2 deadlock, with the fifth member either away or abstaining.

State law requires elected bodies, at the start of the year, to either appoint a tie-breaker from the public or formally decline the opportunity to do so. If the Arlington County Board ever had a tie-breaker, it was not within living memory.

