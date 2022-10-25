Arlington baseball team wins title

The 9-under Arlington Arsenal Blue won the Coach Fox Baseball Classic title in dramatic fashion.

In the championship game against the Potomac Riverdogs Black, the Arsenal rallied from a 7-2 deficit to win, 8-7. The comeback was sparked by a one-out bunt single by Jonathan Mann. Braden O’Bannon closed the game on the mound in the top of the sixth inning with two strikeouts. The Arsenal defeated the Alexandria Reds, 12-2, in its other playoff game. The Arsenal were the top seed in the playoff round after going 1-0-1 in pool play.

The team was led by Johnny Sablatura, who went 4 for 6 with 10 RBI.

The team received strong pitching with 35 strikeouts and outscored opponents, 36-15.

Sablatura was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Other players were Ethan Bellavia, Matthew Cardis, Chase Castor, Joshua Keefe, Bryce Keller, Oskar Olson, Keegan Smith, Alec Zelenovic and Zacharay Zimmerman. The team was coached by Richie Pacheco, Michael Keefe and Alex O’Bannon.