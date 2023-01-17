Arlington apartment rates dip, but still priciest in region

The Arlington apartment-rental market continued at the end of 2022 to give back some of the gains it made after the immediate impact of COVID.

That’s bad news for landlords but better news for those seeking to find a place to live.

With a median December monthly rental price of $2,143 ($2,023 for one-bedroom units, $2,421 for two bedrooms), Arlington ranked as the 10th most expensive urban area among the 100 tracked by Apartment List.

The firm’s first data report for 2023 came out Jan. 5.

Though among the highest in the nation (60 percent higher than the national median rent of $1,344) and the highest in the Washington metro area (where the median rent was $1,903), Arlington rents declined 1.6 percent month-over-month in the new data, twice the national decline and the 17th largest falloff among the 100 cities in the survey.

Don’t feel too bad for landlords: Year-over-year, median rents were up 4.3 percent in Arlington, and since the onset of the pandemic, which sent the rental market briefly into a freefall before a whiplash recovery ensued, rents are up 5 percent in the county.

The month-over-month decline in rent prices was mirrored nationally, where 90 of the 100 urban communities surveyed saw declines. That’s typical of this time of year, suggesting a post-COVID (or perhaps a live-with-COVID) mentality has settled in, but appears to be more pronounced than normally is the case.

“The timing of this cooldown in the rental market is consistent with the typical seasonal trend, but its magnitude has been notably sharper than what we’ve seen in the past,” Apartment List analysts said.

“This suggests that the recent swing to falling rents is reflective of a broader shift in market conditions beyond seasonality alone,” analysts said. “As we look ahead to the new year, we expect that 2023 will see bargaining power shift back to renters, and that rent prices this year will grow only modestly, if at all.”

Over the course of 2022 as a whole, the national median rent increased by a total of 3.8 percent, a return to pre-pandemic levels of rent growth after the astronomical 17.6 percent spike in rents seen nationally in 2021.

“The cooldown in rent growth is being mirrored by continued easing on the supply side of the market,” analysts said. “Our vacancy index now stands at 5.9 percent after more than a year of gradual increases from a low of 4.1 percent last fall. And in the past four months, this easing of the vacancy rate has picked up steam again, after plateauing a bit over the course of last summer.”

New York City saw the biggest month-over-month decline in rental prices in the new data, down 3 percent, and there also is a cooling in Sun Belt cities that had seen strong growth throughout the pandemic.

Irvine, Calif., has the highest median rent among the 100 urban areas at $3,067 per month. That would buy you almost four months of residence in a Cleveland apartment, where the median rent is lowest on the list at $781.

For the recently released Arlington report, see the Website at https://www.apartmentlist.com/rent-report/va/arlington.