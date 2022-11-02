Arc of Northern Virginia lauds businesses for employment practices

The Arc of Northern Virginia has named Securis and KPMG recipients of its 2022 Commitment to Employment of Persons with Disabilities Awards, in recognition of employers that go above and beyond in their efforts to provide meaningful work opportunities for people with disabilities.

“Work gives individuals a sense of purpose and self-worth,” said Rikki Epstein, executive director of The Arc of Northern Virginia. “For many, it defines who we are and is a source of justifiable pride. All individuals, regardless of disability, deserve the opportunity to be full members of their community where they can live, learn, work and play through all stages of life.”

Securis partnered with ServiceSource in 2018 to provide employment opportunities for people with disabilities, as well as training services and real-life work experience for high-school students with disabilities. Securis has provided training and work experience for several hundred students to date.

“We’re honored to be receiving this recognition,” said Securis CEO Jeremy Farber. “The Securis employees who have disabilities are an important part of our team. They work hard and inspire us to do the same. We learn a lot from each team member and are pleased that we have an environment that helps them thrive, grow and contribute to our mission.”

KPMG LLP has been described as a trailblazer in building an inclusive workforce for people with disabilities, creating a unique program to help fill job openings with skilled neurodiverse individuals with autism in partnership with Melwood. Working together, KPMG and Melwood developed an innovative program that includes technical information-technology instruction and soft-skills training.

“The unique perspectives that people with differing abilities bring to the table ultimately creates better outcomes for our firm and our communities,” said KPMG LLP partner Sean Hoffman. “Our clients value creative solutions to their challenges, and working to make our talent representative of people with unique perspectives enables us to do just that.”

The Commitment to Employment of Persons with Disabilities Awards will be presented at The Arc of Northern Virginia’s Inspire & Empower 60th-anniversary celebration, to be held Nov. 5 in Tysons.

For information on the event and awards, see the Website at thearcofnova.org/events/gala.