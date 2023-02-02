APS to update rules on political use of social media

Proposed revisions to the Arlington school system’s social-media policy more directly spell out that the school system needs to stay out of political advocacy.

Revamped wording would prohibit the use of school-system social-media accounts and platforms to:

• Advocate for the election or defeat of any political candidate.

• Support or oppose any referendum, including those for school bonds.

• Advocate for or against any matter before the School Board, County Board, General Assembly or Congress.

Recommended changes to the policy (G-1.4) will be reviewed by School Board members Feb. 2 with planned adoption later in the month. The changes are part of a routine five-year review of all policies.

Policy G-1.4 applies to social-media accounts operated by the school system; accounts of individual employees are not directly covered by its provisions.