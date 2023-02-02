38 F
Tysons
Thursday, February 2, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonAPS to update rules on political use of social media
ArlingtonEducationNewsPolitics
Updated:

APS to update rules on political use of social media

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Photo by Frederik Lipfert on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Proposed revisions to the Arlington school system’s social-media policy more directly spell out that the school system needs to stay out of political advocacy.

Revamped wording would prohibit the use of school-system social-media accounts and platforms to:

• Advocate for the election or defeat of any political candidate.
• Support or oppose any referendum, including those for school bonds.
• Advocate for or against any matter before the School Board, County Board, General Assembly or Congress.

Recommended changes to the policy (G-1.4) will be reviewed by School Board members Feb. 2 with planned adoption later in the month. The changes are part of a routine five-year review of all policies.

Sponsored

Policy G-1.4 applies to social-media accounts operated by the school system; accounts of individual employees are not directly covered by its provisions.

Previous article
Arlington seniors pick up full-ride scholarships
Next article
Editor’s Notebook: If free time suddenly opens up …
- Advertisement -

Latest News

PoliticsScott McCaffrey -

Two more Democrats make Arlington Co. Board bids official

The Democratic 2023 County Board field rose to five on Feb. 1, as two more aspirants kicked off campaigns. Natalie...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.