APS to pay more for gas-company services at school

Jumpin’ Jack Flash it’s a gas-gas-gas, only not necessarily in a good way for county taxpayers.

But, county school officials said, a request by Washington Gas for a 43-percent increase in reimbursement for work being done at “The Heights” building in western Rosslyn is justified.

The utility firm has requested $112,276 on top of its original estimate of $263,270 for work on the parcel, based on difficulties encountered with excavation and sub-surface work.

School Board members are slated to consider the request on Dec. 1; Jeffrey Chambers, the school system’s construction czar, said the utility had provided the justification for the additional costs, which will bump its payment to $375,546.

School Board approval is required whenever a budgeted item must be increased by either $100,000 or more or 25 percent or more – or, in this case, each.

The good news: Even with the additional cost, the project remains under its overall budget cap. The facility is home to H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program and a number of other school programs.