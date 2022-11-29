APS to give parents more advance notice of sexually-explicit material

Arlington School Board members on Dec. 1 are slated to approve new rules regarding the use of sexually-explicit material in classroom instruction, falling in line behind new state requirements that give local school districts no discretion in the matter.

School Board members are slated to adopt a revision to instructional policies that will require school officials to give parents at least 30 days’ notice before students will be provided instruction with materials deemed sexually explicit.

The requirement is one of a number instituted by the Virginia Department of Education since the arrival of Gov. Youngkin and his administration. The language being used by Arlington in its new policy follows – “with only small changes” – verbiage proposed by the Virginia School Boards Association in response to the new state rules.

Also as part of the policy change, the school system is required to provide non-explicit alternative materials to students upon request of parents, and will maintain a list of all school-system-approved materials that fall into the sexually-explicit category on its Website for public review.

The policy change has been placed on the school system’s Dec. 1 consent agenda, making it unlikely there will be public or board comment on the measure before it is passed.