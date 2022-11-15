APS takes legislators ‘to school’ in preparation for 2023

Arlington Public Schools on Nov. 10 welcomed members of the county’s General Assembly delegation to a “take your legislator to school” event at Cardinal Elementary School.

“They got to see, first-hand, the hard work and dedication” of school-system personnel, School Board Chairman Reid Goldstein said.

“I appreciate the time our legislators took from their busy schedules to join us, and I also appreciate all the hard work that our staff put into preparing the presentation for them,” Goldstein added.

The event was one of a number leading up to the 2023 General Assembly session, which will be convened on Jan. 11 and is expected to run for 45 days.

Sponsored

Another pre-session event is the Nov. 16-18 conference of the Virginia School Boards Association, which will bring Arlington School Board members and those around the commonwealth to Williamsburg.

Lilla Wise, who long has served on a contract basis as Arlington Public Schools’ representative in Richmond during annual legislative sessions, is expected to be back for 2023, according to a lobbyist-registration renewal form filed by the Virginia Ethics Council. Wise also represents the Alexandria and Falls Church school districts in Richmond.

The Arlington legislative delegation currently totals seven (three senators and four delegates), but that number will fall to five (two senators and three delegates) after the November 2023 elections, owing to redistricting.

As was the case in 2022, the Arlington School Board’s legislative priorities probably will run into some headwinds in Richmond, given the Republican majority in the House of Delegates and a Republican as governor.

But by the same token, the narrow Democratic majority in the state Senate is likely to protect initiatives supported by Arlington school leaders that already have been enacted into law.