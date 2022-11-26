APS students win accolades for musical prowess

Henry Price, a student at Washington-Liberty High School, has been named to the All-Virginia Jazz Ensemble in the trombone section, and performed at the Virginia Music Educators’ state convention in Richmond on Nov. 17.

In addition, Josephine Hoey of Wakefield High School (first violin); Solange Gallina of Washingon-Liberty High School (viola); Mae Seward of Washington-Liberty High School (viola); Henry Price of Washington-Liberty High School (trombone); and Dylan Yeo of Yorktown High School (clarinet) were selected to the Senior Regional Orchestra and participated in a series of programs and concerts held in November at West Potomac High School.

Students selected are now eligible to audition for the All-Virginia Orchestra.