APS opens annual ‘Dr. King’ essay, visual-arts competition

Arlington students are being encouraged to participate in the county school system’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literary and Visual-Arts Contest.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are asked to write an essay or poetry, or create artwork, under the theme “a time when you saw someone treated unfairly because of what they looked like or who they were, or an event in history where people were treated unfairly because of what they looked like or who they were.”

Awards will be presented in four different grade-level groupings, and will be announced in early January. Winning students will be honored at the Jan. 19 School Board meeting.

For information, see the Website at www.apsva.us.