Appointments made to Teen Advisory Board

Arlington County Board members recently appointed the following individuals to the Teen Advisory Board, with terms expiring June 30, 2023.

Avalon Bennett and Carrie Finn were appointed co-chairs of the panel, and Cady Shenk was appointed executive assistant leader.

The following committee assignments were made:

– Communications Committee: Julia Brodsky and Allison White were tapped as co-chairs and Natalia Ridgeway as a member.

– Drugs & Alcohol Committee: Drew Sonn and Bethanya Daniels were appointed co-chairs and Lisa Musser and Leah Burpee were appointed members.

– Healthy Relationships Taskforce Committe: Oliver Meek and Maddie McBride were appointed co-chairs and Ajay Allman, Sujanta Thornton and Safiya Sel were appointed members.

– Peer-to-Peer Committee: Mary Frances Dempsey and Harper Kois were appointed co-chairs and Kathryn Boerckel and Olivia Hejl were appointed members.

– Volunteer, Internship, Community Service & Employment Subcommittee: Esam Abdelaziz and Lauren McDonald were appointed co-chairs and Salome Ambellu, Ethan Polly and Anthony Thieman were appointed members.