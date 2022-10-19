Apartment-rental rates in local suburbs continue to see growth

Typical apartment costs in the local region’s suburbs are up nearly 16 percent since the arrival of COVID, with the outer suburbs seeing the highest uptick.

Meanwhile, in a trend that is playing out across most of the country, the center of the local region – the District of Columbia – has seen a much more modest overall growth rate.

That’s according to a new analysis by Apartment List, which tracked 33 communities across the Washington region, including 17 in Virginia, to compare how they fared during the first year of COVID (spring 2020 to the start of 2021) and how they have rebounded since.

The upshot: Washington proper and inner suburbs tended to take a hit during the pandemic’s first year, as tenants departed in droves for a variety of reasons, while the areas most distance from the core performed the best. And now the entire region is seeing rental prices higher than before COVID, albeit by significantly varying amounts.

Nine of the 33 areas have seen apartment-rent growth of more than 20 percent during the two-and-a-half years since COVID roared in, led by Frederick, Md., which rose 36.4 percent.

Also seeing significant growth were Fredericksburg (up 27.8%, and included though technically not part of the Washington metro area); Leesburg (+27.3%); Manassas (+23.9%); Waldorf (+22%); Landover (+20.5%); and Germantown (+20.3%).

Frederick’s rent growth was significant even in the first year of the pandemic; by spring of 2021 is stood 11.6 percent above a year before, the highest growth rate during that period in the region. Waldorf’s growth rate of 10.7 percent for the year was second on the chart.

Arlington (down 13.2%), the District of Columbia (-11.4%) and McLean (-10.4%) had the biggest declines in rental rates during the first year of COVID, but all have rebounded: Arlington now stands 11.3 percent above the pre-COVID apartment-rental rate, McLean 9.9 percent higher and the District of Columbia up 3.8 percent.

That increase of just under 4 percent in the District of Columbia is lowest on the list, followed by Bethesda (growth rate of 5.7%) and Tysons Corner (6.2%).

The overall experience in the Washington region is similar to other areas that have been tracked by Apartment List. In the 39 metro regions it has studied, 33 saw the core city’s apartment-rental rates increase less than the surrounding suburbs’, and the outer suburbs see the highest rates of growth.

“Heightened demand for suburban rentals could continue as an ongoing trend, particularly as a sizable share of the workforce maintains some level of remote-work flexibility, and as the large Millennial population continues to age into their ‘settling down’ phase,” noted the analysis, authored by Chris Salviati and Rob Warnock.

Analyzing rents across the 39 large and medium-sized metropolitan areas, the analysis found that since March 2020, rents in the suburbs of these metros have grown by 27.2 percent, on average, substantially outpacing the 19.8 percent average rent growth in the core cities that they surround.

The gap began to emerge quickly after the pandemic’s onset.

“With most urban amenities closed or operating in limited capacity during the lockdown phase of the pandemic, many workers who lost jobs or who no longer needed to be close to an office decided that it was no longer wise to pay a premium for downtown rentals,” analysts said. “As existing renters gave up their leases without new renters to take their places, rents in core cities were discounted.”

The trend proved especially true in the nation’s priciest cities, such as San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and New York City, all of which saw their median rents plummet by at least 20 percent by the end of 2020.

Conditions quickly changed in 2021 – the large cities where rents had been falling quickly turned a corner and began sharp rebounds, leading to a temporary narrowing of the rent-growth gap between core cities and suburbs in early 2021. But suburban rent growth then proceeded to outpace core-city rent growth again, driven by tight supply colliding with a surge in demand.

Throughout the past year and a half, the rent-growth gap between core cities and suburbs has, for the most part, been continuing to gradually widen. And it wasn’t exclusively a COVID-caused phenomenon, Salviati and Warnock said; there were signs of its emerging even before the pandemic.