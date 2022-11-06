Antiques to take center stage at MCC extravaganza

The McLean Community Center will host the McLean Antiques Show & Sale the weekend of Nov. 12-13.

The show, now in its 46th year, will be more diverse than in the past, organizers said. (A complete list of dealers can be found at www.dfshows.com.)

Participating dealers will “offer unusual, quality items from various corners of the world,” said show manager Dordy Fontinel. “Younger customers in particular are discovering that old items add timeless beauty and character to a room.”

Show hours are Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, which is valid both days of the show; those under 18 are admitted free.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the center’s James C. Macdonald Scholarship Fund. There will be an on-site café available.

For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.