Another piece of Columbia Pike transportation upgrade completed

Local and regional leaders recently marked the completion of two more segments of what is called the Columbia Pike Multimodal Street Improvements project.

County officials, local community leaders, representatives from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) and artist Donald Lipski gathered at the base of Lipski’s sculpture, The Pike, to mark the occasion, which represented the culmination of two years of construction on Columbia Pike between the county line east to South Four Mile Run Drive. For those keeping score, it was designated as Segments H and I of the initiative.

Funding for the project included a $12 million grant from NVTA.

The west end is one of seven segments of the Columbia Pike improvements project to improve safety for pedestrian, transit and vehicular travel on the corridor. Others include:

• Segments B, E and G have been completed.

• Construction on Segment F – between South Wakefield Street and South Oakland Street – began in August 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2025.

• Work on Segments C and D – from South Garfield Street to South Quinn Street – will begin in 2023.

• Segment A, on the east end of Columbia Pike, is part of a federal project to expand Arlington National Cemetery.

(Information is available at ColumbiaPikeForward.com to stay updated on construction progress and traffic changes.)

The current set of improvements to Columbia Pike’s transportation infrastructure came in the wake of the decision by Arlington County Board members in 2014 to kill plans for a streetcar line running through the corridor.