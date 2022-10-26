Another new locale picked for Arlington Community High School

Perhaps Willie Nelson can be invited to be the next graduation speaker at Arlington Community High School. Because the school is slated to be on the road . . . again.

School Board members on Oct. 27 are slated to approve a lease agreement for space in Ballston to be used during the three-year period between the summer of 2023 and the summer of 2026 when the school will effectively be without a permanent home.

The first date is when the current Arlington Community High School building – the stand-alone former Fenwick Center on the Arlington Career Center campus – is slated to be razed to make way for a new, $180 million career-center building. The second date is when school officials expect to be able to move Arlington Community High School into new space in the PenPlace development in the Pentagon City area, which is being provided to the school system by Amazon as part of an agreement with county officials.

In the interim, school officials aim to have Arlington Community High School occupy two floors totaling just under 25,000 square feet at an office building at 4420 North Fairfax Drive in Ballston. The agreement also calls for the use of 52 parking spaces, most off-site and most for staff.

Rent at the site will begin at approximately $80,000 a month and rise to approximately $90,000 a month, and school officials also will be responsible for modifying the space to meet their needs – something estimated to cost about $1.5 million.

Arlington Community High School (home of the Mavericks) largely serves an immigrant population of adults who are completing high-school coursework.

Over the years, the facility has been located in a number of areas across Arlington. In 2016, the school (freshly renamed from its previous Arlington Mill High School) relocated to its current location.

The new Career Center building will sit on the North Walter Reed Drive side of the existing campus, where Arlington Community High School, a playground, temporary classrooms and open space now can be found.

Students taking classes at the Career Center itself will not need to be relocated during construction, since the new building’s footprint will not overlap with that of the current one.