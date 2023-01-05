Another crop of candidates makes pitch to Arlington Democrats

Eight additional candidates hit the ground running at the Jan. 4 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting, suggesting the June primary could be both crowded and contentious.

State Sen. Barbara Favola was the lone incumbent to announce a re-election bid at the gathering, where supporters of various candidates packed the Lubber Run Community Center.

The event also brought out three candidates for County Board (with more likely on the way); challengers to state Sen. Adam Ebbin and Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti; and two challengers to Jose Quiroz, who upon the retirement of Beth Arthur this week becomes sheriff.

There also was an announcement by a candidate for the new, open House of Delegates seat in the eastern part of the county created by redistricting last year.

“A lot of great candidates,” said Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Steve Baker, who had a challenge similar to that of a circus ringmaster in keeping the meeting moving along expeditiously. I bestow a grade of “A” on the effort.

(The agenda was so packed that Democrats didn’t even take time out to publicly chortle over the thus-far-unsuccessful, and verging on inept, effort by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to install a leadership team.)

January’s meeting represented the second month in a row of candidate announcements, with more expected in February. Where there are contested races, Arlington Democrats will choose their nominees in a June primary.

The Sun Gazette will have its usual comprehensive coverage of kickoff announcements throughout the week.