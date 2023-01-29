44.3 F
Tysons
Sunday, January 29, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonAnother armed carjacking reported; vehicle recovered in D.C.
ArlingtonNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Another armed carjacking reported; vehicle recovered in D.C.

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
black semi automatic pistol on black textile
Photo by Thomas Def on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

On Jan. 26 at 9:20 p.m., a man was inside his parked vehicle in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street when an individual opened a door, brandished a weapon and then demanded his vehicle, Arlington police said.

The victim exited the vehicle and three suspects entered it and fled the scene with it. The vehicle later was recovered in the District of Columbia.

The first suspect is described only as a male, wearing a ski mask, black hoodie and camouflage pants. There are no descriptions for the other suspects.

On Jan. 26 at 9:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Richmond Highway at 12th Street South, Arlington police said.

Sponsored

According to police, the vehicle previously had been reported stolen during a carjacking in the District of Columbia.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, and a witness reported observing him enter a sedan driven by an unknown individual.

The suspect is described as a male, 6 feet tall, with a skinny build and shoulder-length hair.

Previous article
Fairfax officials ask residents: Learn how to ‘stop the bleed’
Next article
Police: Man inappropriately hugs, touches woman
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Arlington students selected for band, orchestra honors

A number of Arlington Public Schools’ students have been selected for the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors’ Association District...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.