Another armed carjacking reported; vehicle recovered in D.C.

On Jan. 26 at 9:20 p.m., a man was inside his parked vehicle in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street when an individual opened a door, brandished a weapon and then demanded his vehicle, Arlington police said.

The victim exited the vehicle and three suspects entered it and fled the scene with it. The vehicle later was recovered in the District of Columbia.

The first suspect is described only as a male, wearing a ski mask, black hoodie and camouflage pants. There are no descriptions for the other suspects.

On Jan. 26 at 9:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Richmond Highway at 12th Street South, Arlington police said.

Sponsored

According to police, the vehicle previously had been reported stolen during a carjacking in the District of Columbia.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, and a witness reported observing him enter a sedan driven by an unknown individual.

The suspect is described as a male, 6 feet tall, with a skinny build and shoulder-length hair.