The annual Live in Arlington Information Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walter Reed Recreation Center, 3009 16th St. South.

The event, sponsored by the Arlington County government as part of Affordable Housing Month, will feature free workshops and access to industry experts.

There is no admission charge. For information, see the Website at www.laif.mycaf.org.