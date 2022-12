The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is hosting its annual “Pet Pantry Holiday Delivery,” which provides pet supplies for families in need during the season.

Free “CARE packages” of pet food and supplies will be delivered to doorsteps on Dec. 23 between 9 a.m. and noon.

The initiative is open to households in Arlington and Falls Church. An adult must be present during the delivery time frame to accept delivery.

For information, see the Website at www.awla.org.