Amtrak service for Arlington? It's on the wish list.
Amtrak service for Arlington? It’s on the wish list.

By Scott McCaffrey
(Courtesy Amtrak)

If Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol has a new year’s wish as she kicks off her last year in office, it might be this.

Have Amtrak consider serving Arlington directly in the future.

At present, there’s no realistic way to do so, but with a bigger Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station coming to Crystal City a few years from now, it could become a possibility.

At a December County Board meeting, Cristol said she hoped Amtrak would be willing to “try out” using Arlington as an ancillary stop for a route or two at the new Crystal City VRE station, which will be located slightly down the existing rail line from the current station and would likely provide the infrastructure Amtrak needs to make a pit stop there.

The new VRE station also will be connected via a pedestrian/bicycle bridge to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Both projects are in the planning stages.

Currently, travelers in the Arlington area must catch Amtrak service either at Union Station in the District of Columbia or, in some cases, in Alexandria.

Cristol is about to start her eighth and final year on the County Board.

She does not plan to seek re-election. For calendar-year 2022, she has served as board chair, a position that rotates among members.

