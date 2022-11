American Legion Post 180 in Vienna will host blood drives on behalf of the American Red Cross on Wednesdays, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. each day at the post, 330 Center St., N.

“Blood-bank supplies typically run low this time of year, and you can help by donating blood at one or both,” organizers said.

For information and registration, see the Website at www.post180va.org.