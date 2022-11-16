American Legion Post hosts monthly breakfast buffet

American Legion Post 180 will host a breakfast buffet on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at the post, 330 Center St., N., in Vienna.

Custom omelets, scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits-and-gravy and the monthly Post 180 cake (featuring pumpkin and cranberries this month) are on the menu, with proceeds used to defray costs of sending local high-school students to the American Legion Girls State program.

The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger. For information, call (703) 255-2918.