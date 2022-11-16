40.8 F
American Legion Post hosts monthly breakfast buffet
American Legion Post hosts monthly breakfast buffet

pancakes with strawberries and blueberries on top
Photo by Sam Moghadam Khamseh on Unsplash

American Legion Post 180 will host a breakfast buffet on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at the post, 330 Center St., N., in Vienna.

Custom omelets, scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits-and-gravy and the monthly Post 180 cake (featuring pumpkin and cranberries this month) are on the menu, with proceeds used to defray costs of sending local high-school students to the American Legion Girls State program.

The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger. For information, call (703) 255-2918.

