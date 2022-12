American Legion Post 180 will host a “holiday magic buffet” on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at the post, 333 Center St., N., in Vienna.

The event will feature custom omelets, scrambled eggs, pancakes, potatoes, bacon, sausage with biscuits and gravy, and several celebratory cakes.

The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for youth under 12. Proceeds support sending local high-school students to the American Legion Girls State program.

For information, call (703) 255-2918.