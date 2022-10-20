Alliance for Housing Solutions taps new staff leader

The Alliance for Housing solutions advocacy group has named Charles McCullough as its new executive director.

McCullough “offers a dynamic and fresh voice for Arlingtonians who see strong affordable-housing plans and strategies as essential elements for a vibrant and healthy community,” said Jennifer Lawson, who heads the organization’s board.

“His strategic vision for greater neighborhood engagement and [his] organizational-management skills offer a strong foundation for AHS to build its third decade of service to our community,” Lawson said.

Since late last year, the executive director position has been filled on an interim basis by Martha Bozman. From 2016 to 2021, Michelle Winters held the post.

McCullough, an Arlington resident for 15 years and an attorney, most recently has been an organizational-development consultant. In 2017, he ran as an independent for the Arlington County Board.

“I look forward to leading AHS as it brings together neighbors, community leaders, businesses and policymakers to create and maintain the variety of housing options that allow for long-term affordability,” McCullough.