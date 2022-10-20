39.7 F
Tysons
Thursday, October 20, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonAlliance for Housing Solutions taps new staff leader
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Alliance for Housing Solutions taps new staff leader

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
white and red wooden house miniature on brown table
Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Alliance for Housing solutions advocacy group has named Charles McCullough as its new executive director.

McCullough “offers a dynamic and fresh voice for Arlingtonians who see strong affordable-housing plans and strategies as essential elements for a vibrant and healthy community,” said Jennifer Lawson, who heads the organization’s board.

“His strategic vision for greater neighborhood engagement and [his] organizational-management skills offer a strong foundation for AHS to build its third decade of service to our community,” Lawson said.

Since late last year, the executive director position has been filled on an interim basis by Martha Bozman. From 2016 to 2021, Michelle Winters held the post.

Sponsored

McCullough, an Arlington resident for 15 years and an attorney, most recently has been an organizational-development consultant. In 2017, he ran as an independent for the Arlington County Board.

“I look forward to leading AHS as it brings together neighbors, community leaders, businesses and policymakers to create and maintain the variety of housing options that allow for long-term affordability,” McCullough.

Previous articleArlington Career Center cost estimate rises even higher
Next articleEditorial: The choice for Arlington School Board
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxDave Facinoli -

Potomac School golfers second in MAC tourney

In what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, the Potomac School Panthers nearly won a third straight league...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.