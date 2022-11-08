41.7 F
All six Arlington bond referendums pass

By Scott McCaffrey
person getting 1 U.S. dollar banknote in wallet
Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash

Continuing a 40-year tradition, Arlington voters supported all six county bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot, which when sold will add a half-billion dollars to the county government’s indebtedness.

Most of the bonds won by margins of roughly 3-to-1.

Arlington voters haven’t turned down a local bond since 1979, when Jimmy Carter was in the White House, and there hasn’t been a wholesale rejection of bonds since 1975, when Gerald Ford resided there.

On the ballot this year:

• $22.5 million for parks.
• $53.3 million for community infrastructure.
• $52.6 million for Metro and transportation.
• $165 million for schools.
• $39.8 million for stormwater.
• $177.4 million for utilities.

Approval of the school bond means plans to construct a new, $182 million Arlington Career Center can go forward, as about $135 million of the funding is included in the bond and the remainder has been cobbled together from other sources.

The Arlington County Democratic Committee supported all six bonds, the Arlington County Republican Committee opposed all six, and the Arlington Greens supported two (transportation and utilities) and opposed the rest.

