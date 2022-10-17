Airports continue to make up ground; one already at pre-COIVD levels

Northern Virginia’s two major airports have just a little more ground to make up before they surpass pre-COVID travel figures.

The 4,373,369 passengers moving through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport in July compared to 4,539,322 in July 2019, according to data from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The remaining shortfall? About 3.7 percent.

Reagan National already has surpassed pre-COVID levels for several months. Its 2,216,200 passengers in July 2022 compared to 2,078,406 in July 2019. At Dulles, however, the 2,156,169 passengers of July 2022 compared to 2,460,916 of July 2019.

From the start of the pandemic until late 2021, Reagan National was the laggard in the region, with one of the slowest comebacks in the nation due to a dearth of tourism to the local area and lack of business travel.

But when the Federal Aviation Administration in September 2021 brought back pre-COVID rules requiring airlines holding take-off and landing slots at Reagan National to start using them (all of them) or face having them reallocated to other air carriers, National quickly picked up speed and has not looked back.

In the three years between July 2019 and July 2022, American Airlines has increased its dominance at Reagan National. Counting regional affiliates, the airline in July accounted for 54 percent of all passengers, compared to 49 percent in July 2019.

At Dulles, where United Airlines long has been the dominant carrier, the change was minimal: United carried 65 percent of all passenger traffic in July 2019 and 66 percent in July 2022.