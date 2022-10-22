45.2 F
Airports Authority to get federal reimbursement for resettlement efforts
Updated:

Airports Authority to get federal reimbursement for resettlement efforts

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Efforts by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to assist the processing of refugees and others from Afghanistan in 2021 won praise. And now it is being accompanied by cold, hard cash.

Federal officials have agreed to reimburse the authority for costs incurred last summer, when more than 52,000 evacuees arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on more than 200 charter flights, peaking at up to 20 flights a day at some points.

Dulles was designated by the Biden administration as the primary point of entry and vetting for those admitted to the U.S. as the American-backed government of Afghanistan collapsed during an insurgency by the Taliban.

“The Dulles team rose to the occasion,” said Jack Potter, president/CEO of the authority. “We were proud to be part of this important and historic operation.”

Apparently federal officials didn’t offer the funding out of the kindness of their collective hearts; Potter gave thanks to the local congressional delegation for prodding the reimbursement process along.

