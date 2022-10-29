After traffic stop, pair face narcotics, obstruction of justice charges

While conducting speed enforcement Oct. 14 at 1:20 p.m. at Lawyers Road, N.W., and Sharon Lane, N.W., Vienna police stopped a motorist for driving 41 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Upon interacting with the vehicle’s driver and passenger, the officer detected signs of impairment and police arrested both occupants.

Police subsequently located Schedule I narcotics while searching the pair and found a loaded black BB gun inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Police obtained arrest warrants for the driver, a 31-year-old Sterling woman, whom authorities have charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic, obstruction of justice and driving under the influence.

The 35-year-old passenger, a Reston resident, also faces charges of possession of a Schedule I narcotic and obstruction of justice.

Authorities held both people on a $2,000 secured bond.