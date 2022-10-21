Advocacy group to mark 60 years since opening of Dulles

On Nov. 17, 1962, President John F. Kennedy and former President Dwight Eisenhower were on hand as the brand-spanking-new Dulles Airport was dedicated, becoming the nation’s first airport purpose-built for the jet age.

On the exact 60th anniversary of the occasion, the Committee for Dulles will hold a commemorative dinner to mark the milestone.

The event, to be held at the Hilton Washington Dulles Airport, will include presentation of the advocacy organization’s annual Tower of Dulles Award.

Tickets are $195 for Committee for Dulles members, $245 for others. For information, see the Website at www.committeefordulles.org.

It was on the day of the dedication that an Eastern Air Lines Super Electra from Newark became the first flight to land at the airport, which had been named after Eisenhower’s Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles, who died in 1959.

Despite restrictions imposed on Dulles’s sibling National Airport (no jet travel until 1966; limitations on service both in number of flights and where they could fly), Dulles remained something of a white elephant on the domestic-travel side for decades, until the surrounding countryside in western Fairfax and eastern Loudoun counties was filled in with houses and businesses and United Airlines selected it to become a hub.

The airport saw its first jumbo-jet aircraft (Boeing 747s) in 1970 and began hosting Concorde flights in 1976. Initially known simply as “Dulles Airport” or “Dulles International,” the geographical precursor “Washington” was added in 1984 for a number of reasons, one of them the possibility of confusion between “Dulles” and “Dallas.”

Both Dulles and National remain owned by the federal government but are managed by the multi-jurisdictional Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Congress retains a special relationship particularly with National, adding the name of Ronald Reagan to it in the 1990s despite the objections of the authority and some local leaders.