Advocacy group preps community forum on Missing Middle

Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement (VOICE) will host a community forum focused on Arlington’s proposed Missing Middle zoning changes on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd.

County Board members Libby Garvey and Christian Dorsey are expected to be on hand to discuss the proposal, which is supported by VOICE and affiliated organizations.

Masking is required. For information and registration, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3DY3kWM.

