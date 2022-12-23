Activist asks: What’s the plan for Quincy Park’s future?

Even its users and fans acknowledge that Quincy Park is filled with untapped potential.

When the Arlington County government wants to get the ball rolling on tapping it? That’s a good question.

Peter Harnik brought up the matter, and not for the first time, at the Dec. 17 Arlington County Board meeting, where he presented board members with concept drawings he hoped could help to define the future of the four-acre park, located adjacent to Central Library and catty-corner from Washington Liberty High School.

“It’s the largest flat area in the county, and it’s surrounded by thousands and thousand of apartments, people that don’t have any open space for their own use,” Harnik said. “It would make a beautiful space for a ‘central park’ – maybe even have a pond in it.”

A discussion of the park’s future is on the county government’s planning agenda, but not in the near future. Under current scenarios, the timeline for even beginning discussion could be between seven and 10 years.

“I hope we can move up the planning process,” Harnik said. “We need to have a robust conversation.”

(Harnik is a member of the county government’s Park and Recreation Committee, but was speaking for himself at the Dec. 17 County Board meeting.)

In response to Harnik’s ideas, County Board Chairman Katie Cristol said it might be possible to move up the timing of a future planning endeavor for the space. She said Harnik’s proposal “shows the potential” the site holds.

Quincy Park is hardly devoid of workmanlike amenities. It includes ballfields; courts for tennis, basketball and volleyball; a playground; shelters and picnic tables; and restroom facilities. But visually vibrant, it is not, particularly when adding to the mix an often dusty gravel parking lot and recycling center at the corner of North Quincy Street and Washington Boulevard.

In the absence of a county-government plan for future uses, others are making suggestions. Marymount University cozied up to the idea of taking part of the space for its own use, much as it has sought on a government parcel adjacent to its own campus on North Glebe Road.

County Board member Libby Garvey said the public would drive any planning process, not the university or others.

“Don’t let them worry you too much,” Garvey told Harnik. “Don’t feel like somebody is going to tell us what to do. They are our parcels.”