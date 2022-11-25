50.5 F
Tysons
Friday, November 25, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonReal EstateAbsent miracle, Va. home sales to end year on down note
FeaturedArlingtonReal EstateFairfax
Updated:

Absent miracle, Va. home sales to end year on down note

Scott McCaffrey
By Scott McCaffrey
woman sitting on sofa while holding food for dog
Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

Must Read

Scott McCaffrey
Scott McCaffrey

Barring a surprising Christmas, Hanukkah or Festivus miracle, Virginia home sales for full-year 2022 will be down by double digits from a year before, even as prices will show a year-over-year increase.

With 10 months’ worth of data now in the hopper, there have been a total of 109,465 residential-real-estate transactions across the Old Dominion, according to figures reported Nov. 22 by the Virginia Realtors trade group.

That’s a decline of 16.2 percent from the 130,623 sales recorded in the January-to-October time frame in 2021.

October’s sales figures didn’t help; the market was down down 30.9 percent to 8,828 sales. And in both the monthly and year-to-date figures, Northern Virginia suffered an even greater decline than the commonwealth as a whole.

Sponsored

Year-to-date median sales prices, however, remain higher than they were in 2021, with the median price of a home sold during the first 10 months of the year statewide standing at $375,000, up from $350,000.

All eight geographic areas of the commonwealth saw higher year-to-date sales prices, with increases ranging from 7.7 percent (in both Northern Virginia and Southwest Virginia) to 12.6 percent (western Virginia). Median year-to-date prices ranged from $172,000 in Southside Virginia to $576,000 in Northern Virginia.

Figures represent most, but not all, sales during the period. October 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.

Previous article
MCC to host 40th annual arts, crafts festival
Next article
Ballston Business Improvement District augments board ranks
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Public NoticesSun Gazette Newspapers -

Legal and Public Notices for November 24, 2022

AbandonedWatercraft_publicnotice_2x3.125-2Download YLaw__AbandonedProperty2x2.5-2Download
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.