AAU teammates on opposite sides in holiday hoop tourney

Seven players who were teammates on last summer’s age 17-under AAU Team Prolook boys basketball squad took up different sides for the high-school championship game of the recent George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament.

Playing for the Washington-Librety Generals during that Dec. 29 final in the competition at Wakefield High School were former Prolook players James McIntyre and Brian Weiser. Former Prolook players who were members of the opposing South County Stallions squad for that Dec. 29 tilt were Paul Anderson, Kaleb Afework, Dyson Allen, Jamal Miles and Elijah Aquil.

South County defeated W-L in the final, 54-48.

Weiser scored 16 in the loss and McIntrye 12.

Sponsored

Afework was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, scoring 19 points in the final. Allen scored nine and made two three-pointers, Anderson scored five, Miles three and Aquil two.

All seven players are seniors.

The Prolook summer team was coached by Tony Bentley and Bobby Dobson. Bentley is Wakefield High’s head boys basketball coach and Dobson is same at Washington-Liberty. Bentley also was the director of the George Long tourney.

“I had been asking Bobby to coach the summer AAU ball with me for 10 years,” Bentley said. “He finally agreed and coached all of those guys. Then he coached against many of them in the [George Long] final.”

Current Wakefield player Seth Langford also played for the AAU Prolook squad, along with current Yorktown High players Liam Vitters, Jack Bardash and Ben Coulam.