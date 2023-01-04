A strong Arlington connection at George Long tourney

Counting former players who are now current coaches of various participating teams, there was a strong Arlington connection at the recent George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School.

One of the most unique connections at the eight-team boys basketball event was that of former Yorktown High School standout player Daryl Armstrong. He returned to Arlington as the second-year head coach of the private-school St. Francis School Knights from Alpharetta, Ga., which was entered in the tourney and finished third with a 2-1 record despite being without two of their best players, who stayed in Georgia to attend a football camp.

Armstrong graduated from Arlington’s Yorktown in 1989, where he played for former head coach Jim Price. He grew up in Arlington playing youth and high-school ball against, and with, current Wakefield head coach Tony Bentley and tournament director and Wakefield assistant coach Horace Willis.

Armstrong settled in Georgia after a college basketball career at High Point University.

“I love it in Georgia and won’t be moving back here, but it’s fun to be back for a while to see so many friends,” Armstrong said. “I hope I can see more. Tell Jim Price ‘hi’ if you see him. We’d like to come back to this tournament.”

Of the more than 60 different teams that have played in the 20-year-old George Long tourney, St. Francis traveled the second farthest of any squads to attend.

Bentley explained how he and Armstrong played on the same Red Top Cab youth teams in Arlington. Willis, who played basketball for then Washington-Lee High School in Arlington (now Washington-Liberty) played against Armstrong in high-school action, as did Bentley.

One season for Yorktown, Armstrong helped the Patriots upset the Lake Braddock Bruins, which had future NBA player Hubert Davis, in a first-round region-tournament game.

“For a while, Daryl and I had talked about him bringing a team to our tournament, and it worked out this year,” Bentley said. “It was great to have him here.”

The Annandale Atoms and West Springfield Spartans alson played in the George Long tourney. Annandale assistant coach Drew Simpson played for Wakefield under Bentley. Spartans’ head coach Durmia Marshall grew up in Arlington playing youth basketball.

Prior to coaching Wakefield, Bentley was an assistant coach for Washington-Lee under then and current head coach Bobby Dobson.

The South County Stallions won the 2022 tournament and were coached by Mike Robinson, a former assistant under Bentley at Wakefield. Former Wakefield player Jalen Carver is a South County assistant coach.

Current Wakefield assistant coaches Andrew Allen and Kenny James also played under Bentley at Wakefield.

“There are so many Arlington connections in this tournament, I have to think about them all so I don’t forget any,” Bentley said.

The only 2022 George Long tourney teams without any known Arlington connections were Forest Park of Prince William County and Green Run from Virginia Beach.