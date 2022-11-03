55+ News, 11/3/22 edition

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

CURRENT-EVENTS ROUNDTABLERS TO MEET: An informal get-together to discuss current events in local and world news will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911402-24)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO RICHMOND EXHIBITION: Arlington County 55+ Travel heads to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture to view the “Cheers, Virginia!” exhibition. The cost is $37 for Arlington residents, $43 for others. (Registration #902211-02)

‘NATIONAL SINGLES DAY’ CELEBRATED: Music and games in a casual atmosphere to celebrate National Singles Day will be offered on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911890-03)

4-1-1 OFFERED ON INDOOR AIR QUALITY: A primer on indoor air quality will be offered on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #911401-03)

HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS LOOK AT DEPRESSION ERA: A online history roundtable will look at the impacts of the world depression that began in the late 1920s on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:15 a.m. (Registration #911400-17)

WORDSMITHS TO GATHER: The study of words will be the highlight of a discussion on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #911402-33 in-person, #811402-34 online)

CARD PLAYERS TACKLE HEARTS: Aficionados of the card game hearts will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

WORKSHOP GIVES THE BASICS OF ‘QUILLING’: A 4-1-1 on the basics of quilling, which uses strips of paper rolled and glued together to create decorative designs, will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. The cost is $18, including supplies. (Registration #911310-06)



FOOD WORKSHOP PUTS EMPHASIS ON PARSNIPS: The use of parsnips in cooking will be the topic of discussion by Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Food Volunteers on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911501-06)

GENEAOLOGY SERIES LOOKS AT BUSINESS RECORDS: The Library of Virginia’s genealogy series, held online, will look at researching business records on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. (Registration #911400-42)