55+ News, 2/2/23 edition

News of interest to active seniors in Arlington.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

Sponsored

TRAVELERS HEAD TO ARMY MUSEUM: The Arlington 55+ Travel group will tour the National Museum of the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir on Monday, Feb. 6. The cost is $10 for Arlington residents, $13 for others. (Registration #902302-02)

55+ers TEAM UP WITH PRESCHOOLERS FOR READING PROGRAM: Local seniors can team up with children from Lubber Run’s Creative Preschoolers Program for a “reading buddies” effort on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. Participants will read stories out loud to the youth. Books will be provided by the teacher. (Registration #912301-11)

NUTRITIOUS, DELICIOUS VALENTINE’S TREATS DETAILED: Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Master Food Volunteers will showcase ways to cook sweet (and nutritious) desserts for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m. in an online program. (Registration #912890-11)

SENIORS HELP LITTLE ONES MAKE VALENTINE’S DAY CARDS: Lubber Run 55+ Center hosts a program where seniors will team up with preschoolers to create Valentine’s Day cards on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. each day. Supplies are provided. (Registration #912310-04 for Tuesday, #912310-05 for Wednesday)

PROS AND CONS OF CHAT ROOMS DETAILED: A discussion of online chat rooms, their benefits and pitfalls will be presented on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #912403-07)

LOVERS OF ENGLISH LANGUAGE TO GATHER: The study of words and the history of the English language will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912402-30 in person or #912402-31 online)

4-1-1 ON AGING IN PLACE DETAILED: Tips for aging in place, ranging from minor changes to home renovations, will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Registration #912500-03)

HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS DISCUSS MAPS: An online history-roundtable group will discuss the impact of maps in history on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:15 a.m. (Registration #912402-12)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO VIEW GUITAR EXHIBITION: The 55+ Travel group heads to Richmond to view the “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art” exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Thursday, Feb. 9. The cost is $37 for Arlington residents, $43 for others. (Registration #90230-03)

STORIES FROM HALLS HILL TO BE SHARED: Wilma Jones, the author of “My Halls Hill Family,” will share stories about the segregated community in which she grew up, and how it flourished, during a program on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. (Registration #912899-06)

PANEL DISCUSSION LOOKS AT FEMALES IN SCIENCE: “Women and Girls in Science,” a panel discussion of women working in scientific fields, will be presented on Friday, Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. All are welcome; no 55+ membership is required. (Registration #912400-29)