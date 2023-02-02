38.6 F
Tysons
Thursday, February 2, 2023
type here...
Arlington55+ News, 2/2/23 edition
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

55+ News, 2/2/23 edition

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
man kissing woman on check beside body of water
Photo by Esther Ann on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

News of interest to active seniors in Arlington.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

Sponsored

TRAVELERS HEAD TO ARMY MUSEUM: The Arlington 55+ Travel group will tour the National Museum of the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir on Monday, Feb. 6. The cost is $10 for Arlington residents, $13 for others. (Registration #902302-02)

55+ers TEAM UP WITH PRESCHOOLERS FOR READING PROGRAM: Local seniors can team up with children from Lubber Run’s Creative Preschoolers Program for a “reading buddies” effort on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. Participants will read stories out loud to the youth. Books will be provided by the teacher. (Registration #912301-11)

NUTRITIOUS, DELICIOUS VALENTINE’S TREATS DETAILED: Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Master Food Volunteers will showcase ways to cook sweet (and nutritious) desserts for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m. in an online program. (Registration #912890-11)

SENIORS HELP LITTLE ONES MAKE VALENTINE’S DAY CARDS: Lubber Run 55+ Center hosts a program where seniors will team up with preschoolers to create Valentine’s Day cards on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. each day. Supplies are provided. (Registration #912310-04 for Tuesday, #912310-05 for Wednesday)

PROS AND CONS OF CHAT ROOMS DETAILED: A discussion of online chat rooms, their benefits and pitfalls will be presented on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #912403-07)

LOVERS OF ENGLISH LANGUAGE TO GATHER: The study of words and the history of the English language will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912402-30 in person or #912402-31 online)

4-1-1 ON AGING IN PLACE DETAILED: Tips for aging in place, ranging from minor changes to home renovations, will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Registration #912500-03)

HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS DISCUSS MAPS: An online history-roundtable group will discuss the impact of maps in history on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:15 a.m. (Registration #912402-12)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO VIEW GUITAR EXHIBITION: The 55+ Travel group heads to Richmond to view the “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art” exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Thursday, Feb. 9. The cost is $37 for Arlington residents, $43 for others. (Registration #90230-03)

STORIES FROM HALLS HILL TO BE SHARED: Wilma Jones, the author of “My Halls Hill Family,” will share stories about the segregated community in which she grew up, and how it flourished, during a program on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. (Registration #912899-06)

PANEL DISCUSSION LOOKS AT FEMALES IN SCIENCE: “Women and Girls in Science,” a panel discussion of women working in scientific fields, will be presented on Friday, Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. All are welcome; no 55+ membership is required. (Registration #912400-29)

Previous article
Arlington History, 2/2/23 edition
Next article
Arlington seniors pick up full-ride scholarships
- Advertisement -

Latest News

PoliticsScott McCaffrey -

Two more Democrats make Arlington Co. Board bids official

The Democratic 2023 County Board field rose to five on Feb. 1, as two more aspirants kicked off campaigns. Natalie...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.