55+ News, 12/8/22 edition

News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

TRAINING PROGRAM FOCUSES ON OPIOID DEATHS: A hour-long training program by the Arlington Department of Human Services will focus on stopping opioid deaths and responding to an overdose on Monday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #912400-02)

Sponsored

HOME-REPAIR PROGRAM DETAILED: A discussion of Habitat for Humanity’s new home-repair program for lower-income individuals will be presented on Monday, Dec. 12 at 12:30 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Registration #912400-03)

PRACTICE SET FOR ADVANCED LINE-DANCERS: A line-dancing practice group for experienced and advanced dancers will be offered on Monday, Dec. 12 and Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. each day at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

PIANIST TO TICKLE IVORIES: Pianist Valerie Welsh will perform on Monday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Registration #912301-05)

IDENTITY THEFT IS TOPIC OF FRAUD PRESENTATION: Avoiding becoming a victim of identity theft and the steps to take if one becomes a victim will be discussed on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. The program is presented by Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Financial-Education volunteers. (Registration #912400-05)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO LOCAL MUSEUM: The 55+ Travel Group will tour the Drug Enforcement Administration Museum in Arlington on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A valid photo-identification is required. The cost is $7 for Arlington residents, $8 for others. (Registration #902212-06)

RESOURCES FOR THOSE WITH VISION ISSUES DETAILED: Alexander Castillo from the Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired will discuss services for those with vision challenges in an online program on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912500-06)

HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS TO LOOK AT MEXICO-U.S. RELATIONS: A history-roundtable discussion of U.S.-Mexico relations will be held online on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11:15 a.m. (Registration #912402-10)

WORDSMITHS PLAN A CONFAB: A group studying words and the history of the English language will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912402-26 in-person or #912402-27 online)

FOOD WORKSHOP ZEROES IN ON HOLIDAY CHARCUTERIE: Ideas to create holiday charcuterie will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center, offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension volunteers. (Registration #912890-05)

KARAOKE EVENT TAKES ON HOLIDAY THEME: Holiday-themed karaoke will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912890-06)