55+ News, 12/29/22 edition

News of interest to active seniors in Arlington.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington 55+ centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday.

ROCK MUSICIANS HOST OPEN REHEARSALS: An open rehearsal of The Rocking Chairs, which plays rock-and-roll hits of the 1950s through the 1970s, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. at Madison Community Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

PIANIST TO TICKLE IVORIES IN A RELAXING WAY: Pianist Valerie Welsh will lead a concert of relaxing music with hot cider on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Registration #912301-06)

WORKSHOP AIMS TO AID IN KEEPING 2023 RESOLUTIONS: Arlington Mill 55+ Center will host a workshop to creative “vision boards” to help turn New Year’s resolutions into reality on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. (Registration #912890-09)

OPERA APPRECIATORS ZERO IN ON WAGNER: The opera-appreciation group at Lubber Run 55+ Center will hear musical selections from Wagner’s “Gotterdammerung” with commentary by George Cecchetti on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912300-05)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MARINE CORPS: The 55+ Travel Group will tour the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Thursday, Jan. 5. The cost is $10 for Arlington residents, $12 for others. (Registration #902301-01)

TRIVIA BUFFS TO GATHER ONLINE: A trivia competition will be presented online on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912600-11)

PHARMACY PROGRAM TO FOCUS ON DRUG INTERACTIONS: Pharmacy student-interns from Preston’s Pharmacy will discuss potentially dangerous drug interactions in an online program on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. (Registration #912500-17)

4-1-1 ON LINE DANCING OFFERED: An introduction to line dancing will be presented on Friday, Jan. 6 at 10:15 a.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

DANCERS TO HIT THE BALLROOM FLOOR: A ballroom dance will be held on Friday, Jan. 6 at 1:45 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. Dances will vary between tango, waltz, foxtrot and swing; no partners are required. (Drop-in; no registration required)

BASIC DRAWING TECHNIQUES DETAILED: A no-experience-necessary drawing program will focus on learning various techniques on Friday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. Materials are provided. (Registration #912303-02)

VOLUNTEER STORYTELLERS TO MEET: The Arlington Spellbinders, a group of volunteer storytellers, will meet on Friday, Jan. 6 at 9:30 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. New participants are invited. (Drop-in; no registration required)