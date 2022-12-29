35.4 F
Tysons
Thursday, December 29, 2022
type here...
Arlington55+ News, 12/29/22 edition
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

55+ News, 12/29/22 edition

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
man kissing woman on check beside body of water
Photo by Esther Ann on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

News of interest to active seniors in Arlington.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington 55+ centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday.

Sponsored

ROCK MUSICIANS HOST OPEN REHEARSALS: An open rehearsal of The Rocking Chairs, which plays rock-and-roll hits of the 1950s through the 1970s, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. at Madison Community Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

PIANIST TO TICKLE IVORIES IN A RELAXING WAY: Pianist Valerie Welsh will lead a concert of relaxing music with hot cider on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Registration #912301-06)

WORKSHOP AIMS TO AID IN KEEPING 2023 RESOLUTIONS: Arlington Mill 55+ Center will host a workshop to creative “vision boards” to help turn New Year’s resolutions into reality on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. (Registration #912890-09)

OPERA APPRECIATORS ZERO IN ON WAGNER: The opera-appreciation group at Lubber Run 55+ Center will hear musical selections from Wagner’s “Gotterdammerung” with commentary by George Cecchetti on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912300-05)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MARINE CORPS: The 55+ Travel Group will tour the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Thursday, Jan. 5. The cost is $10 for Arlington residents, $12 for others. (Registration #902301-01)

TRIVIA BUFFS TO GATHER ONLINE: A trivia competition will be presented online on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912600-11)

PHARMACY PROGRAM TO FOCUS ON DRUG INTERACTIONS: Pharmacy student-interns from Preston’s Pharmacy will discuss potentially dangerous drug interactions in an online program on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. (Registration #912500-17)

4-1-1 ON LINE DANCING OFFERED: An introduction to line dancing will be presented on Friday, Jan. 6 at 10:15 a.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

DANCERS TO HIT THE BALLROOM FLOOR: A ballroom dance will be held on Friday, Jan. 6 at 1:45 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. Dances will vary between tango, waltz, foxtrot and swing; no partners are required. (Drop-in; no registration required)

BASIC DRAWING TECHNIQUES DETAILED: A no-experience-necessary drawing program will focus on learning various techniques on Friday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. Materials are provided. (Registration #912303-02)

VOLUNTEER STORYTELLERS TO MEET: The Arlington Spellbinders, a group of volunteer storytellers, will meet on Friday, Jan. 6 at 9:30 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. New participants are invited. (Drop-in; no registration required)

Previous article
Arlington History, 12/29/22 edition
Next article
Editorial: Will homeowners get whomped in 2023?
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: New Year’s in wartime

I have made this threat/promise before, but some day when I get some free time on my hands, I...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.