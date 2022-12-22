49.4 F
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Arlington55+ News, 12/22/22 edition
55+ News, 12/22/22 edition

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAYS: Arlington 55+ centers will be closed on Mondays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

OPEN ARTS STUDIOS OFFERED: Open art studios to accommodate artists who work at their own pace will be offered on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at Arlington Mill 55+ Center and on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. Participants should bring their own materials. (Drop-in; no registration required)

LINE-DANCING PRACTICE OFFERED: Line-dance practice for experienced and advanced dancers will be offered on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required).

LOCAL-HISTORY BUFFS TO GATHER: The local-history group at Lubber Run 55+ Center will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912402-07)

WALKERS TO TACKLE W&OD TRAIL: The 55+ walking group will amble along the W&OD Trail in the Falls Church area on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9:30 a.m. (Registration #912106-04)

‘ROCKING CHAIRS’ HOLD OPEN REHEARSAL: The Rocking Chairs will hold an open rehearsal playing rock-and-roll hits from the 1950s through the 1970s on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Madison Community Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

SCRABBLERS TO MEET IN FRIENDLY COMPETITION: Scrabble aficionados will participate in friendly competition on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center and on Friday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. Coaching is available for new players. (Drop-in; no registration required)

TRIVIA FANS TO GATHER: Lubber Run Community Center hosts a trivia night on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. (Registration #912600-13)

WOOD-CARVERS WILL COME TOGETHER: Wood-carving enthusiasts will meet on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Madison Community Center. Instruction is available. (Drop-in; no registration required)

EARLY CELEBRATION OF NEW YEAR SET: An early celebration of New Year’s with a “Dancing Through the Decades” theme will be held on Friday, Dec. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. Participants should dress according to a favorite decade, and there will be music from every era. The cost is $10. To register, call (703) 228-4771.

FAST-PACED WALKERS TO TREK OUT: The Fast Forwards walking group will meet in front of the Aurora Hills 55+ Center on Friday, Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. to begin a brisk walk of two to five miles, including some hills. (Drop-in; no registration required)

NEW, EXPERIENCED CRIBBAGE FANS TO GATHER: Walter Reed 55+ Center hosts games of cribbage on Friday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Instruction is available. (Drop-in; no registration required)

